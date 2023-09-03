MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023, Day Six Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through to round of 16

US Open 2023, Day Six Results: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka progressed to the round of 16 while Cameron Norrie was knocked out on Saturday.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 14:51 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (in pic) in action during his third-round win over Great Britain’s Daniel Evans at the US Open on Saturday.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (in pic) in action during his third-round win over Great Britain’s Daniel Evans at the US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (in pic) in action during his third-round win over Great Britain’s Daniel Evans at the US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka booked their spots in the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday.

Defending men’s champion and top seed Alcaraz took down 26th-seeded Brit Daniel Evans.

Sabalenka, second seed in women’s singles, had no problems in beating Frenchwoman Clara Bural 6-1, 6-1.

Here’s the complete list of third-round results (singles only) from day six of US Open 2023:

Men

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) [26] DANIEL EVANS (GBR) 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
[3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV SEBASTIAN BAEZ (ARG) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6)
[6] JANNIK SINNER (ITA) STAN WAWRINKA (SUI) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
[8] ANDREY RUBLEV ARTHUR RINDERKNECH (FRA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5
MATTEO ARNALDI (ITA) [16] CAMERON NORRIE (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
JACK DRAPER (GBR) [WC] MICHAEL MMOH (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
[12] ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) [19] GRIGOR DIMITROV (BUL) 6-7(2), 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-1
[13] ALEX DE MINAUR (AUS) [23] NICOLAS JARRY (CHI) 6-1, 6-3, 6-2

Women

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[2] ARYNA SABALENKA CLARA BUREL (FRA) 6-1, 6-1
[3] JESSICA PEGULA (USA) [26] ELINA SVITOLINA (UKR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
[5] ONS JABEUR (TUN) [31] MARIE BOUZKOVA (CZE) 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3
[9] MARKETA VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [22] EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA 6-2, 6-1
[13] DARIA KASATKINA [Q] GREET MINNEN (BEL) 6-3, 6-4
[17] MADISON KEYS (USA) [14] LIUDMILA SAMSONOVA 5-7, 6-2, 6-2
[23] QINWEN ZHENG (CHN) LUCIA BRONZETTI (ITA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
PEYTON STEARNS (USA) KATIE BOULTER (GBR) 6-4, 6-3

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Grand Slam /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Jannik Sinner /

Jessica Pegula

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before 2023 Durand Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal in final: What happened the last time EBFC reached a final in Indian football?
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan head-to-head record - Kolkata derby H2H, EB v MB clashes before Durand Cup 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Durand Cup 2023 final: How did MBSG set up a Kolkata derby final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Durand Cup 2023 final: How did EBFC set up a Kolkata derby final?
    Team Sportstar
Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
  1. US Open 2023, Day Six Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Jabeur relieved to get past ailing Bouzkova
    Reuters
  3. U.S. Open 2023: Medvedev works graveyard shift to reach last 16
    Reuters
  4. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  5. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
