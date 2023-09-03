US Open 2023, Day Six Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through to round of 16

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka booked their spots in the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday.
Defending men’s champion and top seed Alcaraz took down 26th-seeded Brit Daniel Evans.
Sabalenka, second seed in women’s singles, had no problems in beating Frenchwoman Clara Bural 6-1, 6-1.
Here’s the complete list of third-round results (singles only) from day six of US Open 2023:
Men
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP)
|[26] DANIEL EVANS (GBR)
|6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
|[3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV
|SEBASTIAN BAEZ (ARG)
|6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6)
|[6] JANNIK SINNER (ITA)
|STAN WAWRINKA (SUI)
|6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
|[8] ANDREY RUBLEV
|ARTHUR RINDERKNECH (FRA)
|3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5
|MATTEO ARNALDI (ITA)
|[16] CAMERON NORRIE (GBR)
|6-3, 6-4, 6-3
|JACK DRAPER (GBR)
|[WC] MICHAEL MMOH (USA)
|6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
|[12] ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER)
|[19] GRIGOR DIMITROV (BUL)
|6-7(2), 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-1
|[13] ALEX DE MINAUR (AUS)
|[23] NICOLAS JARRY (CHI)
|6-1, 6-3, 6-2
Women
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[2] ARYNA SABALENKA
|CLARA BUREL (FRA)
|6-1, 6-1
|[3] JESSICA PEGULA (USA)
|[26] ELINA SVITOLINA (UKR)
|6-4, 4-6, 6-2
|[5] ONS JABEUR (TUN)
|[31] MARIE BOUZKOVA (CZE)
|5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3
|[9] MARKETA VONDROUSOVA (CZE)
|[22] EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA
|6-2, 6-1
|[13] DARIA KASATKINA
|[Q] GREET MINNEN (BEL)
|6-3, 6-4
|[17] MADISON KEYS (USA)
|[14] LIUDMILA SAMSONOVA
|5-7, 6-2, 6-2
|[23] QINWEN ZHENG (CHN)
|LUCIA BRONZETTI (ITA)
|6-3, 4-6, 6-4
|PEYTON STEARNS (USA)
|KATIE BOULTER (GBR)
|6-4, 6-3
