US Open 2023, Day Six Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through to round of 16

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka booked their spots in the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday.

Defending men’s champion and top seed Alcaraz took down 26th-seeded Brit Daniel Evans.

Sabalenka, second seed in women’s singles, had no problems in beating Frenchwoman Clara Bural 6-1, 6-1.

Here’s the complete list of third-round results (singles only) from day six of US Open 2023:

Men

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE [1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) [26] DANIEL EVANS (GBR) 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 [3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV SEBASTIAN BAEZ (ARG) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6) [6] JANNIK SINNER (ITA) STAN WAWRINKA (SUI) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 [8] ANDREY RUBLEV ARTHUR RINDERKNECH (FRA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 MATTEO ARNALDI (ITA) [16] CAMERON NORRIE (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 JACK DRAPER (GBR) [WC] MICHAEL MMOH (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 [12] ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) [19] GRIGOR DIMITROV (BUL) 6-7(2), 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-1 [13] ALEX DE MINAUR (AUS) [23] NICOLAS JARRY (CHI) 6-1, 6-3, 6-2

Women