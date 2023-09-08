US Open 2023 Live Updates: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova semifinal underway, Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys later

- September 08, 2023 04:16Muchova when asked about facing Gauff
“She’s very athletic. She never gives up. Runs for every ball. Doesn’t do many mistakes. She has all the strokes.”
- September 08, 2023 04:07Gauff eyes history
Coco Gauff is looking to become only the fourth American teenager after Pam Shriver, Serena Williams and Venus Williams to reach the women’s singles final at US Open in the Open era.
- September 08, 2023 04:01Muchova looks to follow Pliskova
If Muchova beats Gauff tonight, she will be only the second Czech woman since 2000 to reach the US Open final after Karolina Pliskova in 2016.
- September 08, 2023 03:56The players are here!
- September 08, 2023 03:54Muchova’s run to the semifinals
Quarterfinals: 6-0, 6-3 against Sorana Cirstea (Romania)
Fourth Round: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 against Xinyu Wang (China)
Third Round: 7-6(0), 6-3 against Taylor Townsend (USA)
Second Round: 6-3, 6-3 against Magdalena Frech (Poland)
First Round: 6-4, 6-0 against Storm Hunter (Australia)
- September 08, 2023 03:49Gauff’s run to the semis
Quarterfinal: 6-0, 6-2 against Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)
Fourth Round: 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
Third Round: 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 against Elise Mertens (Belgium
Second Round: 6-3, 6-2 against Mirra Andreeva (Russia)
First Round: 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Laura Siegemund (Germany)
- September 08, 2023 03:45Gauff vs Muchova Head-to-head Record
Gauff and Muchova have met only once - in this year’s Cincinnati Masters final where Gauff triumphed 6-3, 6-4
- September 08, 2023 03:37Where to watch US Open in India?
Live telecast of US Open in India is available on the Sony Sports Network while live streaming can be followed on the Sony Liv app and website.
- September 08, 2023 03:32US Open 2023 women’s singles semifinals lineup and schedule
Semifinal 1: [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) - 4:30AM IST
Followed by
Semifinal 2: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [17] Madison Keys (USA)
