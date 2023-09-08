MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023 Live Updates: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova semifinal underway, Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys later

Follow Sportstar’s live updates of the US Open 2023 women’s singles semifinals in which Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova while Aryna Sabalenka takes on Madison Keys.

Updated : Sep 08, 2023 04:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Coco Gauff (left) faces Karolina Muchova (right) in the US Open semifinals.
Coco Gauff (left) faces Karolina Muchova (right) in the US Open semifinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & AP
Coco Gauff (left) faces Karolina Muchova (right) in the US Open semifinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the US Open 2023 women’s singles semifinals in which Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova while Aryna Sabalenka takes on Madison Keys. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Arthur Ashes Stadium in New York.

(* denotes server)

  • September 08, 2023 04:16
    Muchova when asked about facing Gauff

    “She’s very athletic. She never gives up. Runs for every ball. Doesn’t do many mistakes. She has all the strokes.”

  • September 08, 2023 04:07
    Gauff eyes history

    Coco Gauff is looking to become only the fourth American teenager after Pam Shriver, Serena Williams and Venus Williams to reach the women’s singles final at US Open in the Open era.

  • September 08, 2023 04:01
    Muchova looks to follow Pliskova

    If Muchova beats Gauff tonight, she will be only the second Czech woman since 2000 to reach the US Open final after Karolina Pliskova in 2016.

  • September 08, 2023 03:56
    The players are here!
  • September 08, 2023 03:54
    Muchova’s run to the semifinals

    Quarterfinals: 6-0, 6-3 against Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

    Fourth Round: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 against Xinyu Wang (China)

    Third Round: 7-6(0), 6-3 against Taylor Townsend (USA)

    Second Round: 6-3, 6-3 against Magdalena Frech (Poland)

    First Round: 6-4, 6-0 against Storm Hunter (Australia)

  • September 08, 2023 03:49
    Gauff’s run to the semis

    Quarterfinal: 6-0, 6-2 against Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

    Fourth Round: 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

    Third Round: 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 against Elise Mertens (Belgium

    Second Round: 6-3, 6-2 against Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

    First Round: 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Laura Siegemund (Germany)

  • September 08, 2023 03:45
    Gauff vs Muchova Head-to-head Record

    Gauff and Muchova have met only once - in this year’s Cincinnati Masters final where Gauff triumphed 6-3, 6-4

  • September 08, 2023 03:37
    Where to watch US Open in India?

    Live telecast of US Open in India is available on the Sony Sports Network while live streaming can be followed on the Sony Liv app and website.

  • September 08, 2023 03:32
    US Open 2023 women’s singles semifinals lineup and schedule

    Semifinal 1: [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) - 4:30AM IST

    Followed by

    Semifinal 2: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [17] Madison Keys (USA)

