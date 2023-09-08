US Open 2023 Live Updates: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova semifinal underway, Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys later

Follow Sportstar’s live updates of the US Open 2023 women’s singles semifinals in which Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova while Aryna Sabalenka takes on Madison Keys.

Updated : Sep 08, 2023 04:36 IST

Coco Gauff (left) faces Karolina Muchova (right) in the US Open semifinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the US Open 2023 women’s singles semifinals in which Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova while Aryna Sabalenka takes on Madison Keys. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Arthur Ashes Stadium in New York.

(* denotes server)