Rohan Bopanna concerned about US Open player restrictions

Big time tennis is all set to be revived in the US, without spectators in the stands, with two tournaments in New York, including the US Open.

There will be $60 million available for the players, including $6.6 million for players who will not be able to make the US Open owing to the restricted doubles draw, and there being no singles qualifying event for the Grand Slam.

The tournament preceding the US Open, will be from August 22 to 28.

Its qualifying event will be played on August 20 and 21. The US Open will be played on its original dates from August 31 to September 13.

Both the tournaments will be played at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York.

"They could have had qualifying event for the US Open, instead of moving Cincinnati to New York. They have reduced the doubles draw from 64 to 32, and will consider only doubles rank for entry for the US Open. First of all, we have to see the international travel being revived, including from India," said Rohan Bopanna.

The main draw will remain normal with 128 players.

The major concern for Bopanna was that eligible players were being denied ATP and WTA points because of the restrictions. And also, some players may be able to play only one event.

"It is great that they are able to hold events with so much prize money. But it is unfair to deny the chance to earn points for the players because of restricted draws, as it affects them through the season," reasoned Bopanna.

Interestingly, the players and their team, travelling on their own, will be able to reach their hotel from airport, without any quarantine procedures. There will be regular medical check up through the events. Elaborate arrangements for locker room, shower facilities and players lounge have been assured, with social distancing norms.

The organisers have also announced that in case tennis got cancelled, the players will be given travel stipend. A player will be allowed a maximum of two rooms, with two persons occupying each, with the second room to be paid by the player. World No.1 Novak Djokovic has voiced his opinion about the restriction on the player’s entourage.

There will also be apartments available for rent, if they require.

"On our return, we may have quarantine at home for two weeks. One may have to perhaps fly from the US Open to France for the French Open. We may have to be out for many weeks," said Bopanna.