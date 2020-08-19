Tennis Tennis US Open organisers pleased with lineup despite dropouts This year several of the sport's top athletes have dropped out of the 2020 campaign, including defending champions Bianca Andreescu and Rafael Nadal. Reuters 19 August, 2020 09:45 IST The US Open will be held without fans this year. - REUTERS Reuters 19 August, 2020 09:45 IST U.S. Open organisers said on Tuesday that they were happy with the slate of competitors for this year's tournament, despite numerous dropouts by high-profile names amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.One of tennis' four Grand Slams and the crown jewel of the U.S. tennis calendar, the U.S. Open usually attracts the world's greatest players to Flushing Meadows every year.This year, however, several of the sport's top athletes have dropped out of the 2020 campaign, including defending champions Bianca Andreescu and Rafel Nadal, and world number one Ashleigh Barty and fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios.ALSO READ| Sumit Nagal enters pre-quarters of Prague Challenger Mike Dowse, CEO and executive director of the USTA, said the field “exceeded our expectations,” given the challenges of putting on the event.“In context of the times and how different the world is, I couldn't be happier,” said Dowse.Dowse said that the women's competition will see 10 former Grand Slam champions, including 23-time major winner Serena Williams, along with 81 of the top 100. In the men's event, seven of the world top ten are competing.ALSO READ| Spain's Muguruza doubtful for U.S. Open due to ankle problem After winning the Prague Open, world number two Simona Halep became the latest big-name competitor to back out of the tournament on Monday, citing concern over travelling to New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.The hard court tournament, which begins August 31, will be held without fans and with safety measures in place to mitigate the risks associated with playing in the COVID-19 era. The Western & Southern Open, which usually takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio, will play out starting this week in New York.Organisers said approximately 90% of players are already in town or in the tournament bubble. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos