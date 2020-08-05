Tennis Tennis US Open: Sumit Nagal gets direct entry into singles main draw World No. 127 Sumit Nagal was the last man to receive direct entry into the field of 128. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked 132, missed out. PTI New York 05 August, 2020 12:24 IST PTI New York 05 August, 2020 12:24 IST Young Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal has received a direct entry into the US Open singles main draw after several top players pulled out of the Grand Slam starting August 31.The world No. 127 was the last man to receive direct entry into the field of 128, which was determined using the latest ATP rankings, according to the tournament website.Nagal is the only Indian in the men’s field with Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked 132, missing out.READ: Defending champion Nadal to skip US OpenLast year, Nagal reached his maiden Grand Slam here, after winning all his qualifying round matches to set up a dream encounter with the legendary Roger Federer.In the much-anticipated clash, the 22-year old from Jhajjar took a set off Federer before going down 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.Three-time US Open champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the field with the likes of Federer and Rafael Nadal giving the tournament a miss.While Federer has withdrawn from all competitions this year owing to a knee injury, defending champion Nadal pulled out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Former champion Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Fabio Fognini and Gael Monfils are the other top players missing from the men’s field.Professional tennis tours have been on a hiatus since March because of the coronavirus outbreak, with play resuming for women at Palermo Ladies Open this week in Italy. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos