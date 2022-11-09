Yubrani Banerjee beats Kashish Bhatia at UTR Pro women’s tournament

Yubrani Banerjee wriggled out of the clutches of Kashish Bhatia for a 7-6(3), 6-2 victory in a Group C match of the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

It was Kashish who was serving for the first set at 5-4 and 6-5, but Yubrani fought back to even the scores and pulled through in the tie-break with her energetic game.

It was her birthday, and Yubrani had that extra grit and keenness to have a winning performance to make it more memorable.

It was another chance missed for Kashish who had put up a fine performance the previous day against Farhat Aleen Qamar, before losing in three sets. Aleen had to quit the tournament owing to a painful forearm injury and her place was taken by Riya Sachdeva.

Riya was training at the venue in the morning when the call came to step on the court for a match.

To her credit, Riya took up an attacking style of play against the hard-hitting Jagmeet Kaur Grewal, who dropped four games on way to victory.

Jennifer Luikham was in a spot of bother against Bela Tamhankar but turned the tide in her favour at the crunch for a 7-6(3), 6-2 victory.

In the match between two replacements in the group, Sachi Sharma beat Shruti Gupta.

National championship finalist Sai Samhitha regained a semblance of her strong game to beat Riya Uboveja in group-D, while Vanshika Chaudhary prevailed over Kavya Khirwar in an even contest.