Tennis

UTR Pro Tennis: Arthi closer to semis berth after win against Sachi

Arthi Muniyan sustained her steady game and battled past Sachi Sharma 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in a group-A league match of the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
10 November, 2022 20:13 IST
Photo of Arthi Muniyan, who won her third match in the UTR Pro women’s tennis tournament in Delhi on Thursday.

Photo of Arthi Muniyan, who won her third match in the UTR Pro women's tennis tournament in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

With her third win on the trot, Arthi put herself in a good position to aspire for a semifinal berth. To achieve that, she has to top the group. She will challenge Jennifer Luikham, who has been remarkably fluent in demonstrating her energetic game and sound temperament, in remaining unbeaten so far.

Jagmeet Kaur was also in a strong position in group C, as she recovered from a tough start to beat Yubrani Banerjee 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-2. With her third win in four matches, Jagmeet virtually assured herself of a semifinal berth from the group. She had lost to Kashish Bhatia, who has herself lost two other matches.

Suhitha Maruri was unbeaten in group-D’ as she brushed her way past Vanshika Chaudhary. She will play Riya Uboveja in her last league match on Friday.

In group D, Akanksha Nitture did not find an opponent this day following the withdrawal of Ruma Gaikaiwari owing to a shoulder injury. Akanksha will play Himaanshika Singh in the last league match, even as she is virtually assured of a semifinal berth.

The results
Group-A: Bela Tamhankar bt Shruti Gupta 6-2, 6-1; Arthi Muniyan bt Sachi Sharma 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Group-B: Sharmada Balu bt Avishka Gupta 6-2, 6-4.
Group-C: Jagmeet Kaur Grewal bt Yubrani Banerjee 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-2; Hitakamya Singh Narwal bt Riya Sachdeva 6-0, 6-2.
Group-D: Sai Samhitha bt Kavya Khirwar 6-3, 6-0; Suhitha Maruri bt Vanshika Chaudhary 6-3, 6-0.

