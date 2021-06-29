Tennis Tennis Venus marks 90th Grand Slam with opening Wimbledon win Former world number one Williams first played Wimbledon in 1997 and is making her 23rd appearance at the tournament. AFP LONDON 29 June, 2021 19:09 IST The 41-year-old American, who is a five-time champion at the All England Club, triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. - AP AFP LONDON 29 June, 2021 19:09 IST Venus Williams marked her record 90th Grand Slam appearance with a three-set victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania at Wimbledon on Tuesday.The 41-year-old American, who is a five-time champion at the All England Club, triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.Former world number one Williams first played Wimbledon in 1997 and is making her 23rd appearance at the tournament.READ: Wimbledon 2021: Stephens knocks out two-time champion Kvitova in first roundNow ranked at 111 in the world, she fired 10 aces and 33 winners to defeat her 160th-ranked opponent.Up next is Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur who eased past Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-2, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :