Tennis Tennis Venus and Gauff bow out in first round of French Open doubles Venus Williams and Coco Gauff lost to 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the opening round of the French Open on Wednesday. Reuters Paris 02 June, 2021 22:45 IST Venus Williams, 40, and Coco Gauff, 17, took the opening set in the tiebreaker amid big cheers from the crowd but went down in the next two in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes. - AP Reuters Paris 02 June, 2021 22:45 IST Venus Williams and Coco Gauff, 23 years apart in age, fell at the first hurdle of the French Open women's doubles on Wednesday when they lost 7-6(5), 4-6, 3-6 to 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai.Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding run to the fourth round as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, when she knocked out Williams, her idol and a seven-time major winner, in her opening match.She also beat fellow American Williams at last year's Australian Open on her way to the fourth round in Melbourne.RELATED| Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer ahead of French Open On Wednesday, Williams, 40, and Gauff, now 17, took the opening set in the tiebreaker amid big cheers from the crowd but went down in the next two in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.Williams has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with her younger sister Serena, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title in Paris.Gauff, whose regular doubles partner Caty McNally suffered an injury, has won three doubles titles in her career in addition to her two singles crowns. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.