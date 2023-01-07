Tennis

Venus out of Australian Open following injury in Auckland

The 42-year-old American, twice a finalist at Melbourne Park who is now ranked outside the top 1,000, was preparing for the tournament at the Auckland Classic where she got injured.

Reuters
07 January, 2023 12:17 IST
07 January, 2023 12:17 IST
Venus Willams pulled out of the Australian Open due to injury. (File Photo)

Venus Willams pulled out of the Australian Open due to injury. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 42-year-old American, twice a finalist at Melbourne Park who is now ranked outside the top 1,000, was preparing for the tournament at the Auckland Classic where she got injured.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams pulled out of this month’s Australian Open due to injury, the organisers of the season’s first Grand Slam said on Saturday.

Williams was set to play her 22nd Australian Open after being awarded a wildcard to the Jan. 16-29 tournament.

The 42-year-old American, twice a finalist at Melbourne Park who is now ranked outside the top 1,000, was preparing for the tournament at the Auckland Classic where she got injured.

Also Read
Swiatek pulls out of Adelaide due to shoulder injury

“Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand,” the Australian Open said in a tweet.

Williams crashed out of the U.S. Open in the first round with a loss to unseeded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck and only returned to action in Auckland, where she downed compatriot Katie Volynets before losing to China’s Zhu Lin.

Australia’s Kimberly Birrell was awarded her wildcard place.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us