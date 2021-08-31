Victoria Azarenka enters US Open second round

Three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka has moved into the second round, winning the final 11 games to beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0.

Azarenka, seeded 18th, trailed 4-1 in the opening set but then seized control.

READ: Naomi Osaka advances to US Open second round

She lost to Naomi Osaka in last year's final after winning the opening set. Azarenka also was beaten by Serena Williams in the final in 2012 and 2013.

Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion seeded 16th, rallied to edge Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).