Tennis

Azarenka romps past Kostyuk into US Open third round

Azarenka, who has reached the final of the US Open on three previous occasions, was always in control as she sealed a 6-2, 6-3 win.

AFP
New York 01 September, 2022 22:38 IST
New York 01 September, 2022 22:38 IST
Victoria Azarenka plays a forehand against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their second-round women’s singles match at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on September 01, 2022.

Victoria Azarenka plays a forehand against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their second-round women’s singles match at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on September 01, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Azarenka, who has reached the final of the US Open on three previous occasions, was always in control as she sealed a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka romped into the US Open third round on Thursday with a largely tension-free straight sets victory over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka, who has reached the final of the US Open on three previous occasions, was always in control as she sealed a 6-2, 6-3 win.

The clash between 26th seed Azarenka and Kostyuk had raised the possibility of a politically-charged contest.

However the only hint of tension came at the end of the match, with Kostyuk offering a perfunctory touch of racquets with Azarenka instead of a handshake.

Last week, Azarenka was axed from an exhibition event on the eve of the US Open aimed at raising money for war-torn Ukraine.

Azarenka was due to have joined a star-studded field for the fundraiser, which was timed to coincide with Ukraine’s Independence Day celebrations.

Kostyuk however was one of a number of Ukraine players who spoke out about Azarenka’s participation.

Organisers subsequently jettisoned Azarenka with Kostyuk saying she would boycott the event if the veteran took part.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and has allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch attacks into Ukraine.

But there was no obvious evidence of bad blood during Thursday’s encounter held on Court 17 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

Azarenka quickly took control of the contest against Kostyuk, the 20-year-old world number 65 from Kyiv, whose best result at a Grand Slam was reaching the fourth round of last year’s French Open.

Azarenka scored two early breaks to ease through the first set, and then broke Kostyuk twice in the opening four games of the second set to take a 4-0 lead before closing out the win.

Azarenka will face either Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa or Croatia’s Petra Martic in the third round.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us