ATP, WTA Rankings: Wawrinka makes massive jump, Alexandrova reaches career-high ranking

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on September 26, 2022.
ATP
Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka made a huge jump in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.
Former World No. 3 Wawrinka climbed 91 spots to 193rd with his semifinal run in Metz. The Swiss player started from qualifying and beat Russian World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev on his way to the last four before retiring against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.
Wawrinka had returned to tour in March after a year-long absence due to a left foot surgery.
Lorenzo Sonego and Brandon Nakashima also made significant gains.
Italian Sonego claimed his first tour-level title of the season by beating Bublik in the ATP250 final in Metz and jumped 20 places to become World No. 45.
American Brandon Nakashima, who clinched the first tour-level title of his career in San Diego with a victory over compatriot Marcos Giron, moved 21 places to 48th.
There was one change in the top 10 as Italian Jannik Sinner displaced Polish Hubert Hurkacz from the tenth spot.
WTA
Russians Ekaterian Alexandrova and Liudmila Samsonova reached their career-high rankings of 21 and 23 respectively in the latest WTA Rankings.
While Alexandrova jumped three places after the WTA250 title in Seoul, Samsonova jumped seven spots by winning the WTA500 title in Tokyo. For Alexandrova, it was her second title of the season while for Samsonova, it was her third title in four tournaments.
Losing finalists in Seoul and Tokyo - Jelena Ostapenko and Qinwen Zheng - reached 17th and 28th spots after jumps of two and eight places, respectively.
Emma Raducanu, who reached her first tour-level semifinal in Seoul since her 2021 US Open triumph, climbed up 11 spots to 66th.
In the top 10, Paula Badosa replaced Anett Kontaveit to become World No. 3. Similarly, Aryna Sabalenka removed Maria Sakkari from the number six spot.
|Men's Top 10
|Women's Top 10
|(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 6740 points
|(POL) Iga Swiatek - 10180 points
|(NOR) Casper Ruud - 5850 points
|(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 5090 points
|(ESP) Rafael Nadal - 5810 points
|(ESP) Paula Badosa - 3934 points
|(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 5065 points
|(EST) Anett Kontaveit - 3860 points
|(GER) Alexander Zverev - 5040 points
|(USA) Jessica Pegula - 3501 points
|(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4810 points
|(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 3470 points
|(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 3570 points
|(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3176 points
|(GBR) Cameron Norrie - 3550 points
|(USA) Coco Gauff - 3047 points
|(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 3390 points
|(ROM) Simona Halep - 3025 points
|(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3200 points
|(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 2930 points