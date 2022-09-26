ATP, WTA Rankings: Wawrinka makes massive jump, Alexandrova reaches career-high ranking

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on September 26, 2022.

ATP

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka made a huge jump in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Former World No. 3 Wawrinka climbed 91 spots to 193rd with his semifinal run in Metz. The Swiss player started from qualifying and beat Russian World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev on his way to the last four before retiring against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Wawrinka had returned to tour in March after a year-long absence due to a left foot surgery.

Lorenzo Sonego and Brandon Nakashima also made significant gains.

Italian Sonego claimed his first tour-level title of the season by beating Bublik in the ATP250 final in Metz and jumped 20 places to become World No. 45.

American Brandon Nakashima, who clinched the first tour-level title of his career in San Diego with a victory over compatriot Marcos Giron, moved 21 places to 48th.

There was one change in the top 10 as Italian Jannik Sinner displaced Polish Hubert Hurkacz from the tenth spot.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 22nd (slipped one spot) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 66th (jumped one spot) Saketh Myneni - 100th (dropped three places) Yuki Bhambri - 114th (dropped three places) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 120th (climbed up four spots) N. Sriram Balaji - 121st (dropped five spots) Arjun Kadhe - 133rd (jumped four places) Purav Raja - 143rd (dropped one spot) Divij Sharan - 147th (climbed one place) Singles Ramkumar Ramanathan - 299th (dropped 22 spots) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 348th (dropped 12 spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 370th (climbed up seven spots)

WTA

Russians Ekaterian Alexandrova and Liudmila Samsonova reached their career-high rankings of 21 and 23 respectively in the latest WTA Rankings.

While Alexandrova jumped three places after the WTA250 title in Seoul, Samsonova jumped seven spots by winning the WTA500 title in Tokyo. For Alexandrova, it was her second title of the season while for Samsonova, it was her third title in four tournaments.

Losing finalists in Seoul and Tokyo - Jelena Ostapenko and Qinwen Zheng - reached 17th and 28th spots after jumps of two and eight places, respectively.

Emma Raducanu, who reached her first tour-level semifinal in Seoul since her 2021 US Open triumph, climbed up 11 spots to 66th.

In the top 10, Paula Badosa replaced Anett Kontaveit to become World No. 3. Similarly, Aryna Sabalenka removed Maria Sakkari from the number six spot.

INDIANS Doubles Sania Mirza - 26th Ankita Raina - 131st (slipped two places) Prarthana Thombare - 182nd (slipped three spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 224th (jumped four places) Singles Ankita Raina - 274th (jumped 55 spots) Karman Kaur Thandi - 323rd (slipped one spot) Rutuja Bhosale - 413th (climbed up one spot) Riya Bhatia - 473rd (jumped one place)