Tennis

Australian Open LIVE: Wawrinka vs Zverev, quarterfinals

Follow the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash between Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev on our live blog.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 29 January, 2020 08:53 IST

Stan Wawrinka (L) and Alexander Zverev (R).   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 29 January, 2020 08:53 IST
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Australian Open quarterfinal clash between Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev. This is Lalith Kalidas and I shall keep you updated as the action unfurls at the Rod Laver Arena.

 

 