Wimbledon 2021: Barty beats Pliskova in tense final, wins maiden Wimbledon title

Australia's Ashleigh Barty claimed her maiden Wimbledon title after a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the final on Saturday.

The number one seed's title comes on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown. Barty wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to the iconic scallop one that Cawley wore in 1971.

Barty made a strong start in the final by taking a 4-0 lead in the first set. Pliskova then broke Barty to make it 4-1. However, the Australian ultimately won the first set 6-3.

READ MORE: Wimbledon 2021: Marija Cicak to be first ever female chair umpire for Men's Singles final

In the second set, Barty again took an early lead of 3-1 before Pliskova came back strongly to make it 3-3. Both players held their serve till Barty came back from 0-40 down in the 11th game to lead 6-5. Pliskova kept her calm forcing the second set into a tiebreak and won it 7-6 (4) taking the match into a deciding third set.

In what looked like a replay of the first set, Barty quickly won the first three games to increase the pressure on Pliskova in the final set. Leading by 5-3, the Australian served out the set to win the two-hour long battle.

With this victory, Barty has further strengthened her head to head record against Pliskova to 5-2 (2-0 to Barty on grass).

Both players were playing in their second Grand Slam final. While Barty had earlier won the French Open title in 2019, former world number one Pliskova had lost in her first Grand Slam final at the 2016 US Open.