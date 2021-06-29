Tennis Tennis Wimbledon 2021: Fourth seed Alexander Zverev eases past qualifier Tallon Griekspoor Zverev hit 20 aces, kept his unforced errors low and broke Griekspoor's serve six times before sealing the match with a backhand winner down the line. Reuters LONDON 29 June, 2021 20:03 IST Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates defeating Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the men's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Tuesday. - AP Reuters LONDON 29 June, 2021 20:03 IST Fourth seed Alexander Zverev served strongly to overpower Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday and advance to the second round of Wimbledon.The U.S. Open finalist had lost to qualifiers on his last two visits to the grasscourt Grand Slam but the 124th-ranked Griekspoor, making his Wimbledon main draw debut, did not have the game to challenge the tall German in their first meeting.READ | Venus marks 90th Grand Slam with opening Wimbledon win Play was suspended due to rain as the roof was closed on Court One with Zverev up a set and a break but the stoppage had no impact on the 24-year-old who continued to land a high percentage of his first serves in to dominate the match.Zverev hit 20 aces, kept his unforced errors low and broke Griekspoor's serve six times before sealing the match with a backhand winner down the line.He will play American Tennys Sandgren or Norbert Gombos of Slovakia for a place in the third round. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :