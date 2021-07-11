Wimbledon 2021: Indian-American Samir Banerjee wins boys' singles title

American tennis player of Indian-origin Samir Banerjee on Sunday lifted the Wimbledon boys singles title with a straight set win over compatriot Victor Lilov, here.

Playing only his second junior Grand Slam, the 17-year-old won 7-5, 6-3 in the final that lasted in one hour 22 minutes.

At the junior French Open, Banerjee, ranked 19 in the world, had crashed out in the first round. His parents had moved to America in 1980s.

Yuki Bhambri was the last Indian to win a junior singles title when he triumphed at the Australian Open in 2009 while Sumit Nagal won the Wimbledon boys doubles in 2015 with Vietnam's Ly Hoang Nam.

Remember the name - Samir Banerjee



The American wins his first junior Grand Slam singles title by beating Victor Lilov in the boys' singles final#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Xc3ueczg5m — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win a junior major when he won the 1954 Junior Wimbledon championship.

His son Ramesh Krishnan won the 1970 junior Wimbledon and junior French Open titles while Leander Paes won the 1990 junior Wimbledon and junior US Open.