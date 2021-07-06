Tennis Tennis McEnroe's comments on British teenager Raducanu draw attention The former tennis legend said, “...it got a bit too much” after the 18-year-old withdrew halfway into her Round 4 Wimbledon clash, citing health reasons. PTI London 06 July, 2021 20:34 IST John McEnroe also made a reference to Naomi Osaka, who pulled out of the tournament to take a mental health break. - Getty Images PTI London 06 July, 2021 20:34 IST Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight.McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club.The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.READ | British teenager Raducanu is the toast of WimbledonRaducanu was visited by a trainer, then left the court for a medical timeout. Eventually, the chair umpire announced the 338th-ranked Raducanu will not continue because of a health issue, but did not specify why.McEnroe told viewers “it appears it got a bit too much, which is understandable," for Raducanu.He then made a reference to Naomi Osaka, the four-time major champion who pulled out of the previous Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, and also missed Wimbledon because she said she needed a mental health break.More than two hours later, the All England Club said Raducanu had "difficulty breathing"."I can't imagine being in her shoes, at 18, playing a fourth round in your home country. It’s something I can’t even imagine,” Tomljanovic said, when asked about McEnroe's comments. “For him to say that, it’s definitely harsh." Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :