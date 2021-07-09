Djokovic sets Wimbledon final with Berrettini after Shapovalov thumping

World No.1 Novak Djokovic overcame a stern challenge from Denis Shapovalov to enter his seventh Wimbledon final on Friday.

Djokovic who was broken early in the first set, rallied back just in time to break Shapovalov's rhythm to snatch the momentum in the tie-breaker. The Serbian regrouped from there on and eventually silenced the 22-year-old 10th seed in straight sets: 7-6(4), 7-5, 7.5

The win marks Djokovic's third Grand Slam final of the year after having won the Australian Open and French Open.

The five-time Wimbledon champion who is on the quest for a 20th Grand Slam title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, will meet Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday.

