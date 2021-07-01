Wimbledon: Svitolina overpowered by Linette, Krejcikova extends winning streak

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina became the latest upset victim in the Wimbledon women’s draw when she lost in the second round on Thursday to Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-4.

Eight of the top 11 players in the WTA rankings are out of the tournament due to defeat, withdrawal or injury.

Linette had 28 winners to just eight for Svitolina, a semifinalist at Wimbledon, two years ago. Linette, ranked 44th, had never before beaten a top-15 player in a completed match.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova extended her winning streak to 14 matches by beating Andrea Petkovic 7-5, 6-4. Krejcikova seeks to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back. A former Wimbledon doubles champion, Krejcikova is making her tournament debut in the singles draw.

American Shelby Rogers matched her best Wimbledon result by reaching the third round when she beat No. 15 Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-4.

No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova swept past Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 6-3. No. 19 Karolina Muchova and No. 30 Paula Badosa also advanced.