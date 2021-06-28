Tennis Tennis Wimbledon 2021: Vaccine developer Gilbert given standing ovation on opening day Gilbert, who was seated in the royal box, was awarded a damehood in the Queen's birthday honours earlier this month. Reuters 28 June, 2021 21:14 IST The Oxford University professor Gilbert co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. - AP Reuters 28 June, 2021 21:14 IST Wimbledon spectators on Monday paid tribute to Sarah Gilbert, the Oxford University professor who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, giving her a standing ovation on Centre Court before play began in the annual tennis tournament.The crowd also applauded the efforts of organisations that have contributed to Britain's fight against COVID-19. But the loudest cheers were reserved for Gilbert as well as the staff of the National Health Service (NHS).Gilbert, who was seated in the royal box, was awarded a damehood in the Queen's birthday honours earlier this month.ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic beats Jack Draper in Wimbledon 2021 first round The Grand Slam event also plans to invite other individuals who have played a big part in combating the coronavirus to watch the action at this year's Championships seated in the royal box.Also in the royal box was Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of late Captain Tom Moore, who struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise millions of pounds for NHS workers. An opening day on Centre Court with a difference...A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021 Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :