Wimbledon 2021: Shapovalov into quarterfinals, Fucsovics sets Djokovic meeting

Denis Shapovalov's impressive run at Wimbledon saw him reach the quarterfinals after he dismissed Spain's 2019 semifinalist and eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday.

The 22-year-old Canadian 10th seed -- who beat Britain's two-time champion Andy Murray in the previous round -- will next face 25th seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia for a place in the last four.

A US Open quarterfinalist in 2020, Israel-born Shapovalov's best showing at Wimbledon in three previous visits was reaching the second round in 2018.

Khachanov had a far tougher battle prevailing in five sets over American Sebastian Korda.

Fucsovics becomes first Hungarian man in Wimbledon last-eight since 1948

Marton Fucsovics became just the third Hungarian man and first in 73 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday.

The 29-year-old, ranked at 48 in the world, defeated Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and now meets Novak Djokovic for a place in the semifinals.

Fucsovics blasted 41 winners past Rublev as he reached his first quarterfinal at the Slams.

He is only the third Hungarian man in history to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after Bela von Kehrling (1929) and Jozsef Asboth (1948).