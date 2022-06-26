Tennis Tennis Tsitsipas says he proved doubters wrong with first grasscourt crown ahead of Wimbledon 2022 Tsitsipas said he did not consider himself a title contender yet, with last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini the in-form player among those who have not won the title. Reuters 26 June, 2022 21:37 IST Tsitsipas, who lost to American Frances Tiafoe in the Wimbledon first round last year, said he watched videos to analyse his weak points. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 26 June, 2022 21:37 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas believes he has proved a point to his critics ahead of Wimbledon by winning his maiden grasscourt title at the Mallorca Championships.The Greek world number six beat Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) in the final of the ATP 250 event on Saturday ahead of the year's third Grand Slam, where he has never gone past the fourth round."People doubted that I can play on grass... it's fair to say. I never doubted myself. I insisted that I can play on this surface and it remains one of my favourite surfaces tennis has to offer. I was confident about it," Tsitsipas told reporters on Sunday. READ | Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool: Kyrgios, on strict dress code "I proved myself last week that it's not a surface I don't like. I like playing on grass, probably more than on clay."Last year was difficult for me. I didn't play a single match before Wimbledon on grass. I was trying to play on grass like I did on clay, which was a huge mistake. Technique-wise, tactics-wise, it all fell apart."Tsitsipas, who lost to American Frances Tiafoe in the Wimbledon first round last year, said he watched videos to analyse his weak points."None of it made sense. I could also tell that from the practice sessions I had, the friendly matches that I did before, everything seemed to be a bit off," the 23-year-old added."With minor adjustments, you can always get back to where you want it to be. For me, it's a new start here at Wimbledon. I see myself a little bit different in terms of how I perceive this surface in particular."The thing that I hope for this year is just to get past the first round and see where that leads after."ALSO READ | Raducanu plays down injury concerns, says full steam ahead for Wimbledon Tsitsipas said he did not consider himself a title contender yet, with last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini the in-form player among those who have not won the title."I'll probably have to get close to what he did last year, then see if I'm able to be a potential future champion. But I've got to start small first," Tsitsipas said."The last two appearances I had at Wimbledon weren't great. I want to see something different." Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :