Wimbledon 2023, Day Nine Results: Djokovic, Svitolina move to semis; Swiatek, Pegula knocked out

Four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and wildcard Elina Svitolina reached the semifinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Second seed Djokovic came from a set down to defeat seventh-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in their quarterfinal clash on Centre Court.

However, the women’s top seed Iga Swiatek was upset by Ukraine’s Svitolina in the last-eight fixture. Svitolina became only the fourth wildcard in history to reach the semifinals at The Championships with a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 win over the World No. 1.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula too was knocked out of the event after a 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 loss to 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vonrousova.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day nine of Wimbledon 2023: