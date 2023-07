Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Jabeur, Sabalenka in action; Alcaraz vs Rune, Eubanks vs Medvedev later

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals in which men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Holger Rune, American Christopher Eubanks takes on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina is up against Ons Jabeur in a repeat of last year’s final and Aryna Sabalenka plays USA’s Madison Keys.

Updated : Jul 12, 2023 16:31 IST

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (in pic) takes on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023 in a repeat of last year’s final. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals in which men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Holger Rune, American Christopher Eubanks takes on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina is up against Ons Jabeur in a repeat of last year’s final and Aryna Sabalenka plays USA’s Madison Keys. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.