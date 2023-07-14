Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live updates: Djokovic vs Sinner at 6 PM; Alcaraz vs Medvedev later on

July 14, 2023 17:01

Djokovic vs Sinner Preview

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the 12th day of this year’s edition.