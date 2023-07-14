Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live updates: Djokovic vs Sinner at 6 PM; Alcaraz vs Medvedev later on

- July 14, 2023 17:14Djokovic vs Sinner - Head-to-head record
Played: 2 | Djokovic: 2 | Sinner: 0
Djokovic and Sinner have faced each other twice with the Serbian emerging victorious both times. Their first duel took place in the round of 32 of the 2021 Monte Carlos masters which Djokovic won with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline. The other meeting happened in the quarterfinals of last year’s Wimbledon where Djokovic came back from two sets down to beat the Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
- July 14, 2023 17:10Order of play
Centre Court
Men’s Singles semifinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 6 PM IST
Men’s Singles semifinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [3] Daniil Medvedev
Court 1
Women’s Doubles semifinal: [3] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Storm Hunter (AUS) vs [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) - 5:30 PM IST
Women’s Doubles semifinal: Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)/Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
- July 14, 2023 17:06Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.
- July 14, 2023 17:04Battle on!
- July 14, 2023 17:01Djokovic vs Sinner Preview
Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday.
The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the 12th day of this year’s edition.READ MORE
