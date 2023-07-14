MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live updates: Djokovic vs Sinner at 6 PM; Alcaraz vs Medvedev later on

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Wimbledon’s men’s singles semifinal happening at London.

Updated : Jul 14, 2023 17:25 IST

Team Sportstar
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
lightbox-info

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Wimbledon 2023: Follow for all Live updates from the Wimbledon’s men’s singles semifinal happening at London.

  • July 14, 2023 17:14
    Djokovic vs Sinner - Head-to-head record

    Played: 2 | Djokovic: 2 | Sinner: 0

    Djokovic and Sinner have faced each other twice with the Serbian emerging victorious both times. Their first duel took place in the round of 32 of the 2021 Monte Carlos masters which Djokovic won with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline. The other meeting happened in the quarterfinals of last year’s Wimbledon where Djokovic came back from two sets down to beat the Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

  • July 14, 2023 17:10
    Order of play

    Centre Court

    Men’s Singles semifinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 6 PM IST

    Men’s Singles semifinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [3] Daniil Medvedev

    Court 1

    Women’s Doubles semifinal: [3] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Storm Hunter (AUS) vs [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) - 5:30 PM IST

    Women’s Doubles semifinal: Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)/Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

  • July 14, 2023 17:06
    Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?

    In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

  • July 14, 2023 17:04
    Battle on!
  • July 14, 2023 17:01
    Djokovic vs Sinner Preview

    Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday.

    The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the 12th day of this year’s edition.

    READ MORE

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Daniil Medvedev /

Jannik Sinner /

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS Day 3: South Zone 181/7, leads by 248 runs at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Wolves fines for fans’ homophobic chanting
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 14: Atwal shoots 72 in Senior PGA Tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manika Batra: ‘Strategising for every game proving beneficial’
    PTI
  5. BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live updates: Djokovic vs Sinner at 6 PM; Alcaraz vs Medvedev later on
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur ready to make it third time lucky after reaching final
    Reuters
  3. Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez calls for more female coaches
    Reuters
  4. ‘I was a bit emotionally down,’ says Sabalenka after Wimbledon semifinal defeat to Jabeur
    Reuters
  5. Kichenok, Pavic win Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS Day 3: South Zone 181/7, leads by 248 runs at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Wolves fines for fans’ homophobic chanting
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 14: Atwal shoots 72 in Senior PGA Tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manika Batra: ‘Strategising for every game proving beneficial’
    PTI
  5. BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment