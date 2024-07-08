Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on 15th-seeded Dane Holger Rune in the round of 16 of men’s singles on the eighth the day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Monday.
Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will be up against 13th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in his fourth-round fixture.
In women’s singles, former champion and fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya after the latter retired hurt.
Here’s the full list of round of 16 fixtures (only singles) for day eight of Wimbledon 2024:
Centre Court
Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) beat [17] Anna Kalinskaya - 6-3, 3-0 (Kalinskaya retired hurt)
Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)
Men’s Singles - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
Court No. 1
Men’s Singles - Arthur Fils (FRA) vs [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) - 5:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
Women’s Singles - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
Court No. 2
Men’s Singles - [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) beat [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) - 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
Women’s Singles - [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)
