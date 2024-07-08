MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Rybakina advances after Kalinskaya retires hurt; Musetti beats Perricard; Djokovic, Zverev in action later

Wimbledon 2024, July 8 schedule: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina are the prominent players in action on the eighth day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London..

Updated : Jul 08, 2024 19:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia receives medical treatment during her fourth-round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia receives medical treatment during her fourth-round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Anna Kalinskaya of Russia receives medical treatment during her fourth-round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: AP

Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on 15th-seeded Dane Holger Rune in the round of 16 of men’s singles on the eighth the day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Monday.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will be up against 13th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in his fourth-round fixture.

In women’s singles, former champion and fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya after the latter retired hurt.

Here’s the full list of round of 16 fixtures (only singles) for day eight of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) beat [17] Anna Kalinskaya - 6-3, 3-0 (Kalinskaya retired hurt)

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Men’s Singles - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Men’s Singles - Arthur Fils (FRA) vs [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) - 5:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Women’s Singles - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Court No. 2

Men’s Singles - [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) beat [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) - 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Women’s Singles - [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)

