Tennis Tennis Kremlin says reported Wimbledon ban on Russian players is unacceptable "To make sports people hostages of political intrigue is unacceptable," says Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Reuters 20 April, 2022 16:05 IST Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. - REUTERS Reuters 20 April, 2022 16:05 IST The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a reported ban on Russian players taking part in this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament in Britain would hurt the tournament itself given Russia's tennis prowess and was unacceptable.A report in sports industry news site Sportico on Tuesday said Russian players would be banned because of Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine in February."Given that Russia is a strong tennis country the competitions (which take this decision) will suffer from this," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call."To make sports people hostages of political intrigue is unacceptable. I hope the players won't lose their fitness."