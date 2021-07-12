Tennis Tennis Wimbledon: Britain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to win mixed-double title The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6 (1) on Centre Court on Sunday. Reuters 12 July, 2021 14:17 IST Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of USA celebrate with the trophies. - GETTY IMAGES - Getty Images Reuters 12 July, 2021 14:17 IST Wimbleon saw a new Grand Slam champion as Britain's Neal Skupski partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title on Sunday.ALSO READ - Indian-American Samir Banerjee wins boys' singles titleThe seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2, 7-6 (1) on Centre Court. It was Krawczyk's second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open in June.Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :