Wimbledon men’s doubles reduced to best-of-3 format

The men’s doubles format at Wimbledon has been changed to best-of-three sets to bring it in line with the other three Grand Slam tournaments.

The All England Club announced the switch from best-of-five sets on Wednesday and said the reduction could attract more players to enter the doubles competition at Wimbledon.

It also provides the referee’s office “with greater certainty when scheduling matches during the event,” the club said in a statement.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell won the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon last July. The Australian pair beat Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-2) on Centre Court. The match lasted 4 hours, 11 minutes.