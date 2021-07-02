Tennis Tennis Wimbledon: Teenage wildcard Raducanu keeps home flag flying in women's singles Raducanu, ranked 338th in the world, completely outplayed Marketa Vondrousova to win 6-2, 6-4 as she followed up her first-round victory the previous day over Vitalia Diatchenko. Reuters LONDON 02 July, 2021 13:42 IST Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova. - REUTERS Reuters LONDON 02 July, 2021 13:42 IST British hopes in the Wimbledon women's singles were kept alive in unlikely fashion as 18-year-old wildcard Emma Raducanu shocked former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday to reach the third round on her debut.Raducanu, ranked 338th in the world, completely outplayed her Czech opponent to win 6-2,6-4 as she followed up her first-round victory the previous day over Vitalia Diatchenko.READ: Zverev eases past Sandgren into third roundThe Canadian-born youngster, whose father is Romanian and mother Chinese, fell 3-0 down in the second set but calmly regained control to outclass a befuddled Vondrousova."I think playing in front of a home crowd definitely helps," Raducanu said."Also I was just thinking, play every point like it was my last point, like it was match point, it was my last point here at Wimbledon."ALSO READ: WTA rules no Asian tournament swing due to COVID-19 restrictionsJudging by the way Raducanu has stepped up to the big stage, two months after completing her A-levels at school, this could be the first of many..Next up for the Londoner is Romanian Sorana Cirstea who beat 12th seed Victoria Azarenka 7-6, 3-6, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :