Wimbledon to allow female players dress code exemption over period concerns

Wimbledon will allow female players to wear dark-coloured undershorts from next year’s tournament to ease anxiety over playing during their period, the All England Club announced on Thursday.

AFP
17 November, 2022 22:10 IST
17 November, 2022 22:10 IST
Wimbledon to allow female players dress code exemption over period concerns.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wimbledon will allow female players to wear dark-coloured undershorts from next year’s tournament to ease anxiety over playing during their period, the All England Club announced on Thursday.

There has been a clamour for Wimbledon to make an exception to their traditional rules requiring players to wear all white clothing.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said: “We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best.

“I’m pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the committee of management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon.

“This means that, from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

The decision follows the example of a series of women’s football teams, including Manchester City, to abandon playing in white shorts.

