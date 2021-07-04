Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarterfinals

Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarterfinals onwards as the COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club announced on Sunday.

Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend's finals are set to rise to 100% on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court.

After a successful opening week, the Championships have now been given permission to operate at full capacity from Tuesday's women's quarterfinals onwards on Centre Court and No.1 Tennis Court.

Wimbledon is being used as a pilot event for the safe return of crowds as part of the British Government's Events Research Programme.

It will mark the first time outdoor stadiums will be at full capacity at a sporting event in Great Britain since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in the country in March 2020.