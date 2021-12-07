WTA announces calendar for first six months of 2022 season

WTA announced the tournament calendar for the first half of 2022 on Monday, covering the Australian Summer of Tennis in January to the end of Wimbledon Championships in July.

WTA's 49th year will kick off in Australia, with the Adelaide International and two 250 tournaments in Melbourne being held in the first week of January. In the second week, Sydney Tennis Classic will be held in parallel with the second Adelaide International, before the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

Djokovic named in Serbia team for 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney

Canada's Andreescu to sit out Australian Open

The WTA Tour is then set to follow its traditional structure over the following months through to the end of the grass-court swing at Wimbledon, with details of the remaining sections of the calendar being published in due course.

“The 2022 WTA tour calendar will once again provide a prestigious stage for the world’s best female tennis players to compete on,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

“We are excited to get the new season underway and build on the popularity and legacy of our tournaments while watching our stars and emerging talent showcase their skills to over 850 million fans worldwide.”