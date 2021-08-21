Tennis Tennis Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating Kerber World number one Barty beat Kerber 6-2, 7-5 to reach her sixth final of the season. AFP CINCINNATI, US 21 August, 2021 22:23 IST Ashleigh Barty during her 6-2, 7-5 win against Angelique Kerber at Cincinnati Masters on Saturday. - AP AFP CINCINNATI, US 21 August, 2021 22:23 IST World number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of the season on Saturday as the Australian defeated Angelique Kerber 6-2, 7-5 at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.The top-seeded Aussie, who has led the ranking table for the past 82 weeks, needed an hour and a quarter to move into Sunday's title match, surpassing her semi-final showing from 2019.READ MORE: Medvedev ready to seize US Open opportunityBarty will play for the trophy on Sunday against the winner of a later match between Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann -- who beat good friend and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals -- and Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova, more than a year and a half without a title.Against Kerber, Barty increased her lead in the series between multiple Grand Slam winners to 4-2 as she duplicated a Wimbledon semi-final victory from last month.Barty produced a dozen aces as she broke Kerber five times. Her 39 match wins this year nudge her one ahead of Aryna Sabalenka on the WTA list. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :