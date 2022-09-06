Tennis

WTA Finals 2022 to be held in Fort Worth

In 2021, the tournament was held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China after the WTA removed the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters
06 September, 2022 22:39 IST
06 September, 2022 22:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Garbine Muguruza with the Billie Jean King Trophy after winning the final against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit at the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Garbine Muguruza with the Billie Jean King Trophy after winning the final against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit at the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In 2021, the tournament was held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China after the WTA removed the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Fort Worth, Texas from Oct. 31-Nov. 7 under a one-year agreement, the women’s tennis body announced on Tuesday as the season-ending tournament returns to the United States after 17 years.

Last year’s tournament was held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China after the WTA removed the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was set to return to Shenzhen from 2022 until 2030 but the WTA then suspended tournaments in China due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.

“The Dickies Arena and the city of Fort Worth has a proven track record of hosting world class sporting and entertainment events,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

“We are excited to bring the WTA’s showpiece tournament back to the United States for the first time since 2005.”

The tournament was held in Los Angeles from 2002-2005 and has since been held in several cities such as Madrid, Doha, Istanbul and Singapore.

China has not hosted a single tournament this year.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us