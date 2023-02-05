Tennis

Alycia Parks stuns World no. 5 Garcia to win maiden WTA title in Lyon

Lyon WTA: The 22-year-old Parks, who came into the week at 79 in the rankings, claimed a 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 win over her French opponent after more than two hours on court.

AP
Lyon 05 February, 2023 23:29 IST
Lyon 05 February, 2023 23:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: Alycia Parks of the United States in action.

FILE PHOTO: Alycia Parks of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lyon WTA: The 22-year-old Parks, who came into the week at 79 in the rankings, claimed a 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 win over her French opponent after more than two hours on court.

Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Métropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title on Sunday.

“I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll be back next year.”

The 22-year-old Parks, who is ranked 79th, had 15 aces and saved all four break points against the top-seeded Garcia.

Parks secured the only break of a tight contest to win the match.

The fifth-ranked Garcia, a U.S. Open semifinalist last year, was seeking a 12th career title.

“Congrats on a great tournament,” Garcia told Parks in English. “If you keep playing like this for sure you’re going to keep going up (the rankings).”

Parks has a career-best ranking of 75th.

The 29-year-old Garcia, who grew up in Lyon, took time to thank her home crowd — this time in French.

“It means a lot to play here, thanks for being here,” Garcia said. “You supported me from the first point to the last. Thanks for all your encouragement.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us