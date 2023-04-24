WTA Rankings: Raducanu slips further, Swiatek remains World No.1

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on April 24, 2023.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek started 56th consecutive week as the World No.1 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Swiatek returned from a rib injury, which forced her to miss the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, to successfully defend her title at Stuttgart Open, a WTA500 event, with win over World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Sunday.

Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova moved up two spots to 15th with her run to the quarterfinals where she lost to Swiatek in three sets. However, the Czech player has pulled out of this week’s Madrid Masters due to a knee injury.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu slipped 17 places to 85th after her first-round loss to former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart. The 20-year-old Briton could drop out of top 100 if she suffers another early exit in Madrid. Raducanu faces a qualifier in first round and a win would mean a second-round clash with Swiatek.

Elsewhere in the top 100, Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic climbed 15 places to 57th after clinching the 100,000 USD ITF title in Oeiras, Portugal. Spain’s Rebeka Masarova, who lost to Kovinic in the final, jumped 19 spots to reach a career-high of 74.

USA’s Peyton Stearns also reached a career-high of 72 after her runner-up finish at the 100,000 USD ITF event in Charleston helped her climb 17 spots. Emma Navarro, who beat Stearns in the all-American summit clash, moved up 20 places and is just one spot away from making her top 100 debut.

Indians Doubles Prarthana Thombare - 167 (jumped 14 spots) Ankita Raina - 172 (slipped four places) Rutuja Bhosale - 255 (moved up one place) Singles Ankita Raina - 224 (moved down three spots) Karman Thandi - 278 (moved down three spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 403 (slipped four spots) Vaidehi Chaudhari - 479 (jumped two spots) Sahaja Yamalapalli - 483 (moved up one spot)