Tennis

WTA Rankings: Raducanu slips further, Swiatek remains World No.1

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu slipped 17 places to 85th in the latest WTA Rankings and could drop out of top 100 if she suffers another early exit at this week’s Madrid Masters.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 17:44 IST
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 17:44 IST
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu dropped to 85th in the latest WTA Rankings and an early exit at this week’s Madrid Masters could lead to the Briton exiting the top 100.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu dropped to 85th in the latest WTA Rankings and an early exit at this week’s Madrid Masters could lead to the Briton exiting the top 100. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu slipped 17 places to 85th in the latest WTA Rankings and could drop out of top 100 if she suffers another early exit at this week’s Madrid Masters.

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on April 24, 2023.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek started 56th consecutive week as the World No.1 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Swiatek returned from a rib injury, which forced her to miss the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, to successfully defend her title at Stuttgart Open, a WTA500 event, with win over World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Sunday.

Also Read
ATP Rankings: Djokovic stays on top, lead over Alcaraz reduces after early Banja Luka exit

Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova moved up two spots to 15th with her run to the quarterfinals where she lost to Swiatek in three sets. However, the Czech player has pulled out of this week’s Madrid Masters due to a knee injury.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu slipped 17 places to 85th after her first-round loss to former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart. The 20-year-old Briton could drop out of top 100 if she suffers another early exit in Madrid. Raducanu faces a qualifier in first round and a win would mean a second-round clash with Swiatek.

Elsewhere in the top 100, Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic climbed 15 places to 57th after clinching the 100,000 USD ITF title in Oeiras, Portugal. Spain’s Rebeka Masarova, who lost to Kovinic in the final, jumped 19 spots to reach a career-high of 74.

USA’s Peyton Stearns also reached a career-high of 72 after her runner-up finish at the 100,000 USD ITF event in Charleston helped her climb 17 spots. Emma Navarro, who beat Stearns in the all-American summit clash, moved up 20 places and is just one spot away from making her top 100 debut.

Indians
Doubles
Prarthana Thombare - 167 (jumped 14 spots)
Ankita Raina - 172 (slipped four places)
Rutuja Bhosale - 255 (moved up one place)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 224 (moved down three spots)
Karman Thandi - 278 (moved down three spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 403 (slipped four spots)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 479 (jumped two spots)
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 483 (moved up one spot)
Women's Top 10
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8975 points
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 6891 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 5735 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 5116 points
(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 5030 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 4400 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 4305 points
(RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 3505 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3191 points
(CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3162 points

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us