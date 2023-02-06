Tennis

WTA Rankings: Swiatek dominates unchanged top 20

World No.1 Iga Swiatek has not competed since losing to 10th-ranked Elena Rybakina in the last 16 of the Australian Open.

AFP
PARIS 06 February, 2023 17:05 IST
PARIS 06 February, 2023 17:05 IST
FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Swiatek. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World No.1 Iga Swiatek has not competed since losing to 10th-ranked Elena Rybakina in the last 16 of the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, still over 4,000 points clear of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in an unchanged top 20.

Swiatek, who has been No.1 since April 4 last year, has not competed since losing to 10th-ranked Elena Rybakina in the last 16 of the Australian Open.

Also Read
ATP Rankings: Zverev slips to 16th, Djokovic enters 375th week as No. 1

The 21-year-old Pole is due on court again in Qatar next week.

Caroline Garcia missed the chance to leapfrog Jessica Pegula into fourth spot when she lost to Alycia Parks in the final in Lyon on Sunday.

The American Parks is the one of two notable rises in the top 100, climbing 28 places to 51st.

The other is Chinese player Zhu Lin, whose victory in the final in Thailand lifts her 13 places to 41st.

WTA Rankings
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10485 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka (RUS) 6100
3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5210
4. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5000
5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4795
6. Coco Gauff (USA) 3992
7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3811
8. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3380
9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2905
10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2815
11. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 2740
12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2340
13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2281
14. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2195
15. Simona Halep (ROM) 2141
16. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2138
17. Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2030
18. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 1909
19. Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 1905
20. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1880

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us