WTA Rankings: Swiatek dominates unchanged top 20

Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, still over 4,000 points clear of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in an unchanged top 20.

Swiatek, who has been No.1 since April 4 last year, has not competed since losing to 10th-ranked Elena Rybakina in the last 16 of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Pole is due on court again in Qatar next week.

Caroline Garcia missed the chance to leapfrog Jessica Pegula into fourth spot when she lost to Alycia Parks in the final in Lyon on Sunday.

The American Parks is the one of two notable rises in the top 100, climbing 28 places to 51st.

The other is Chinese player Zhu Lin, whose victory in the final in Thailand lifts her 13 places to 41st.