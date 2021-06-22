Tennis

WTA tennis: Riya Bhatia goes down fighting in Germany

The two-time national champion Bhatia lost to Laura Siegemund of Germany in first round.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 22 June, 2021 20:54 IST

Riya Bhatia put up a strong fight against Laura Siegemund of Germany.   -  Arun Kulkarni

Two-time national champion Riya Bhatia put up a strong fight against Laura Siegemund of Germany before being beaten 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-1 by the world No.55 German in the first round of the €189,708 WTA tennis tournament at Bad Homburg, Germany.

Riya made the draw as a lucky-loser after she had lost in the qualifying round.

The results:

€189,708 WTA, Bad Homburg, Germany

Singles (first round): Laura Siegemund (Ger) bt Riya Bhatia 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-1.

