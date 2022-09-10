WTA250 Chennai Open, Qualifying: All Indians lose in opening round

All five Indians lost their first-round qualifying matches at the WTA250 Chennai Open on Saturday.

Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar, the 16-year-old wildcard, lost 4-6, 1-6 to top seed Yuki Naito of Japan at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam. Sai Samhitha Chamarthi, the other wildcard, too lost 1-6, 0-6 to second seed Nao Hibino, another Japanese player.

Other Indians in the fray - Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia and Sowjanya Bavisetti - also went down in the first round of qualifying. In the longest match of the day, third seeded Lina Glushko beats Maria Timofeeva 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in two hours and 40 minutes.

The final round of qualifying will be held on Sunday.