Tennis

WTA250 Chennai Open, Qualifying: All Indians lose in opening round

All five Indians suffered straight-sets defeats in the first round of qualifying at the WTA250 Chennai Open on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
10 September, 2022 19:23 IST
10 September, 2022 19:23 IST
Center court at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

Center court at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam, Chennai. | Photo Credit: KV SRINIVASAN/The Hindu

All five Indians suffered straight-sets defeats in the first round of qualifying at the WTA250 Chennai Open on Saturday.

All five Indians lost their first-round qualifying matches at the WTA250 Chennai Open on Saturday.

Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar, the 16-year-old wildcard, lost 4-6, 1-6 to top seed Yuki Naito of Japan at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam. Sai Samhitha Chamarthi, the other wildcard, too lost 1-6, 0-6 to second seed Nao Hibino, another Japanese player.

Other Indians in the fray - Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia and Sowjanya Bavisetti - also went down in the first round of qualifying. In the longest match of the day, third seeded Lina Glushko beats Maria Timofeeva 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in two hours and 40 minutes.

The final round of qualifying will be held on Sunday.

Results
(1) Yuki Naito beat Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (WC) 6-4, 6-1
(2) Nao Hibino beat Sai Chamarthi (WC) 6-1, 6-0
(3) Lina Glushko beat Maria Timofeeva 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3)
(4) Isabella Shinikova beat Ekaterina Yashina 6-2, 6-2
Peangtarn Plipuech beat (5) Lizette Cabrera 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
(6) Justina Mikulskyte beat Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-0
(7) Jana Fett beat Kaylah McPhee 7-5, 6-4
(8) Daniela Vismane beat Sofya Lansere 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Mariia Tkacheva beat (9) Carole Monnet 6-2, 1-6, 6-0
Olivia Tjandramulia beat (10) Ekaterina Kazionova 6-3, 6-1
(11) Kyoka Okamura beat Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-4, 6-0
(12) En-Shuo Liang beat Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us