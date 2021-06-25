Young Seniors World team championship: Aditya Khanna to lead over-35 tennis team

Aditya Khanna will be the captain of the over-35 tennis team, selected by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) to compete in the Young Seniors World team championship to be held in Umag, Croatia, from September 12 to 17.

The results

Over-35: Aditya Khanna (captain), Kannan Settu, Riyaz Ahmed, Manish Kulhary.

Over-40: Krishna Kumar (captain), Swarandeep Singh Dhodi, Ashish Khanna, Daniel Vijay Anand.

Over-45: Jagdish Tanwar (captain), Rajesh Kumar, Ashish Parmar, Deepak Marwaha.