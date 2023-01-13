Teenager leads historic Chinese charge at Australian Open

Gifted 17-year-old Shang Juncheng will lead a historic Chinese charge at the Australian Open next week -- more evidence of the growing strength of tennis in the Asian country.

Three male Chinese players including the teenager will compete in Melbourne in the main draw, a first at any Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1968, officials at the tournament and Chinese media said.

Former junior number one Shang -- also known as “Jerry” -- battled through qualifying and faces Oscar Otte of Germany in the first round, where he will be joined by fellow Chinese athletes Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing.

The 23-year-old Wu last year became the first Chinese man in 63 years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam when he knocked 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili out of the US Open.

Wu reached the third round in New York, another milestone.

There will also be seven Chinese players in the women’s singles draw in Melbourne, led by the fast-emerging Zheng Qinwen, 20, who is ranked 30th in the world and touted as a possible future major champion.

The retired Li Na remains China’s best-ever player after she won the French Open in 2011 and Australian Open three years later.