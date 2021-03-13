Tennis Tennis Yuki beats Prajnesh, to face Ramkumar next in Dubai Qualifiers Comeback-man Yuki Bhambri, who is competing on a Protected Ranking, knocked out the seventh seed Prajnesh in straight sets in the qualifier on Saturday. PTI 13 March, 2021 17:09 IST The 28-year-old Yuki is now up against another compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, who knocked out sixth seed Russian Evgeny Donskoy 6-4-6-4. - AFP PTI 13 March, 2021 17:09 IST Comeback-man Yuki Bhambri proved he is back to his best with a convincing win over India number one Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the Qualifiers of the Dubai Duty Free Championships, on Saturday.Yuki, who is competing on a Protected Ranking (PR) knocked out his seventh seed compatriot 6-1 6-4 in the opening round of the USD 2,048,855 hard court tournament. Yuki has not lost to Prajnesh in three meetings. He had beaten the left-hander twice in 2017 -- Bangalore and Karshi.READ | Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev Yuki recently returned to competitive tennis after more than two years of injury-forced break when he competed at the Singapore Open, where he lost to Matthew Ebden. The 28-year-old is now up against another compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, who knocked out sixth seed Russian Evgeny Donskoy 6-4-6-4.In his five matches against Ramkumar, Yuki has emerged winner on four occasions.The all-Indian second round means that at least one player from the country will compete in the main draw of the prestigious ATP 500 event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.