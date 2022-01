Yuki Bhambri bows out of Australian Open qualifiers

India’s Yuki Bhambri suffered a defeat in straight sets to Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne on Thursday. Bhambri lost his second round qualifying match 1-6, 3-6.

No Indian, therefore, will play the Australian Open 2022.

Machac, Bhambri’s opponent on Thursday, has a career high ATP singles ranking of 131 achieved on November 8, 2021. He also has a career-high doubles ranking of 470 achieved on November 1, 2021.

On Wednesday, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his match in the Australian Open qualifiers to bow out of the race, too.