Tennis Tennis Yuki Bhambri-Matthew Ebden pair enters quarterfinals in Orlando Yuki Bhambri and Matthew Ebden defeated wild card entrants Denis Kudla and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski 7-6(5), 6-2 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the Challenger tennis tournament. Team Sportstar New Delhi 15 April, 2021 21:45 IST File picture of Yuki Bhambri. - PTI Yuki Bhambri and Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated wild card entrants Denis Kudla and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski of the USA 7-6(5), 6-2 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament at Orlando.READ: ITF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 14The results€132,280 Challenger, Belgrade: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jonathan Erlich (Isr) & Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) bt Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-3.$52,080 Challenger, Orlando: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Yuki Bhambri bt Denis Kudla & Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA) 7-6(5), 6-2.€44,820 Challenger, Split, Croatia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Szymon Walkow & Jan Zielinski (Pol) bt Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja 6-3, 6-4.$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, first round: Sasikumar Mukund bt Kelsey Stevenson (Can) 6-1, 6-2.