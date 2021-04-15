Yuki Bhambri-Matthew Ebden pair enters quarterfinals in Orlando

Yuki Bhambri and Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated wild card entrants Denis Kudla and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski of the USA 7-6(5), 6-2 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament at Orlando.

READ: ITF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 14

The results

€132,280 Challenger, Belgrade: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jonathan Erlich (Isr) & Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) bt Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-3.

$52,080 Challenger, Orlando: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Yuki Bhambri bt Denis Kudla & Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA) 7-6(5), 6-2.

€44,820 Challenger, Split, Croatia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Szymon Walkow & Jan Zielinski (Pol) bt Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, first round: Sasikumar Mukund bt Kelsey Stevenson (Can) 6-1, 6-2.