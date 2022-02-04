National coach Zeeshan Ali to be part of World Tennis Conference

National coach Zeeshan Ali will be part of an elite list of speakers from across the world in the second World Tennis Conference being organised online by the Global Professional Tennis Coaches Association (GPTCA), from March 24 to 27.



The conference is scheduled to feature 56 speakers in all, including tennis legends, coaches, and sports science experts. There will be many topics like tactics and technique, mental and physical development, biomechanical principles, nutrition, sports medicine, training methodologies, role of technology apart from narration of successful cases and stories.



Coach and uncle of Rafael Nadal, Toni Nadal; coach of world No.2 Daniil Medvedev, Gilles Cervara; coach of Felix Auger Aliassime, Fredric Fongtang; former world No.3 and coach of Roger Federer, Ivan Ljubicic; double Olympic gold medallist and former world No.9 Nicolas Massu, the coach of Dominic Thiem; ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi; fitness trainer of Novak Djokovic, Marco Panichi and the coach of world No.7 Matteo Berrettini, Vicenzo Santopadre, will be some of the top speakers in the conference.

Registered members will be able to watch the proceedings on their computer or mobile phones during the event, with the entire content available to them for over a month after the event as well.



The conference aims to provide the best knowledge and methods, straight from the best experts across the globe, at an affordable cost, "all together for a better tennis performance."



Registration and further details can be had from the website worldtennisconference.com.



The first edition of the conference was held in March last year, and had many top professionals like Boris Beckier, Janko Tipsarevic, Ursula Radwanksa, Andrei Medvedev, Nick Bollettieri, Rainer Schuettler, Andrez Gomez, Jacco Eltingh and John Laffnie De Jager.