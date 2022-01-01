Videos

2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires

2021, The Year In Sports: From the Rohit-Virat captaincy saga to Max Verstappen claiming the F1 drivers' title, here is a look at the top sporting moments from December.

01 January, 2022 21:59 IST
2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony
2021 Year in Sports October: Mandhana's maiden Test ton, CSK wins IPL, Pakistan beats India in T20WC
2021 Year in Sports September: Kohli gives up T20 captaincy, Raducanu wins US Open, Avani Lekhara makes history
2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United

