2021 Year in Sports October: Mandhana's maiden Test ton, CSK wins IPL, Pakistan beats India in T20WC

2021, The Year In Sports: From Chennai Super Kings' fourth IPL title to Pakistan's historic 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup, here is a look at the top sporting moments from October.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 January, 2022 15:23 IST
