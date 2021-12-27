Videos 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin 2021, The Year In Sports: From England's historic Test win in India to some stunning tennis at the Australian Open, here is a look at the top sporting moments from February. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2021 15:55 IST Team Sportstar 27 December, 2021 15:55 IST Read more about the top sporting moments from February here. 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 9 Highlights - Bengal Warriors edge Gujarat Giants in nervy 31-28 win Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 8 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 7 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Super 10 helps Dabang Delhi pip U Mumba Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 6 Highlights - Monu Goyat leads Patna Pirates to 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 5 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi too good for shaky Puneri Paltan 2021: Year in Sports - January: From India's Gabba conquest to Liverpool's Premier League hiccups Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 2 Highlights- Tamil Thalaivas gift Telugu Titans 40-40 draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points